Pregnancy is such a wonderful time for a woman & yet the most complicated period of her life! Actor Disha Madan has been very transparent about her journey on the social media & is so proud that she has been able to help so many out there. But the single most important thing she has always stressed on is how important it is for moms to have “me time”. May it be a quick run to the salon, brunch with friends, shopping with your mom or even just a nap without the babies disturbing you. Just that much could make you feel refreshed!

Her content revolves around Lifestyle, Fashion & Comedy. She initially started with a lot of dance and that’s how she got popular but her audience was very invested in her pregnancy & that’s when she started to share more! Disha Madan realised there were so many young women that followed her, who were on the same journey or needed some sort of guidance / education when it came to the absolute basics of pregnancy.

Sharing details of her pregnancy gave them the strength and courage to face their problems. After her son was born, he was a natural poser! He loved smiling when she was recording him and Disha Madan started to post the images & videos she took of him. My audience loved it! So many of them sent her messages saying Vian’s (her son) image made them start the day with a smile! Vian was a stress buster for so many during the lockdown! Apart from that, disha made a few comedy sketch videos with one of her favourite characters “Nam Amma” – a typical mom from Karnataka!

Disha Madan said, “My support system. To be honest, I could not have accomplished even half of what I have today, if not for my parents, my husband & my in-laws. My parents have been constant care takers for my children when I have to work. They stayed up all night taking care of the kids while my husband and I had to shoot for a reality show. My daughter was just 5 months and needed feeds every 2.5 hours. My mom made fresh bottles for her through the night. My dad took over the responsibility of handing my son and getting him to bed. There were multiple times when I had to travel for shows/events and Shashank (my husband) would instantly be this hands-on-dad that I would’ve never seen before! On days that I am around, my husbands liked to pretend like he knows nothing about handling the children but when I travel for 24 hours and come back home, my kids refuse to let him go! My mother-in-law & father-in-law have always pushed me to try new things and take up interesting projects! It’s very important to be in a good mental space to be able to work without worry and I think the people around me help me do that.”

“My biggest challenge has been consistency. Consistency equals growth but with so much on my plate, it’s not very easy to do that. Having said that, I somehow manage to make videos & be present. Apart from that, I think the industry is so evolved now that there are too many ways to overcome a burnout. Taking inspiration from fellow creators, working with writers, even the platforms themselves give us opportunities to explore & experiment! We should make the most of it!”, Disha Madan added.

