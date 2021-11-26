Will Debjani and Dylan’s ideological differences and professions pull them apart or draw them closer? Bringing back the magical era of the 80s, Disney+ Hotstar’s family drama series Dil Bekaraar, based on Anuja Chauhan’s bestseller novel Those Pricey Thakur Girls, is all set to thoroughly entertain us.

We all have been waiting in anticipation to see veteran actors Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure, and Raj Babbar reunite and bring back the old-world charm on the digital screen. Joining these fine actors are the fresh and talented Sahher Bambba and Akshay Oberoi, who come together as leads of a series for the very first time.

Hotstar Specials’ Dil Bekaraar is all set to hit pause on the present and take you on a fun-filled nostalgia ride with a sprinkle of old school romance and a dash of 80s drama. Here are 5 reasons why Dil Bekaraar should be on your watchlist:

Based on Anuja Chauhan’s famed novel, “Those Pricey Thakur Girls”

Dil Bekaraar is a series that will be loved by both – book, and cinema lovers! Based on Anuja Chauhan’s Those Pricey Thakur Girls, Dil Bekaraar has been adapted to recreate the 80s era as audiences witness the eventful lives of the members of the Thakur family.

Dil Bekaraar ushers in the nostalgia of the 80s

Dil Bekaraar will transport the viewers to the golden times of 80s and 90s as they will experience the simplicity and find relevance in the little nok-jhok of the Thakur Family. Since the show’s theme is set in the 80s and has a mix of old-school romances and family dynamics, it perfectly resonates with audiences across different age groups, proving to be the ideal family entertainment experience.

Reunion of 90s evergreen stars on the digital screen

The show stars some of the most beloved evergreen stars including Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure, and Raj Babbar, who will be seen together after almost 30 years, making their digital debut! The charm and chemistry between the trio will hook the audiences in this family drama.

Blooming chemistry of Akshay Oberoi and Sahher Bamba

Both Akshay Oberoi and Sahher Bamba have been winning hearts with their performances. Sahher, who was last seen in The Empire, is seen essaying Debjani Thakur’s role in the show while Akshay Oberoi plays Dylan Shekhawat. Both Debjani and Dylan are way ahead of their time, and their ideological differences and professions makes them a fascinating duo. If you’re a fan of the book, you will definitely applaud the on-screen chemistry between Akshay and Sahher, and befitting their respective characters

Laugh with your family!

Dil Bekaraar is a family entertainer that presents a perfect amalgamation of 80s drama and new-age romance. So, what are you waiting for? Get your popcorn ready to binge this family drama series and laugh with your family.

Stream Dil Bekaraar from 26th November, 12:00 AM only on Disney+ Hotstar for a pleasant walk down memory lane!

