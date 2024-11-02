Stranger Things Season 2 came to a jaw-dropping end. Eleven’s mind-bending showdown, shutting the door to the Upside Down, was nothing short of epic. But what if this intense finale had been teased in Season 1? In true Duffer Brothers fashion, it seems they’d sprinkled clues about the climactic ending long before we saw it. This isn’t just a case of clever foreshadowing; it’s a nod to some of pop culture’s most iconic story arcs.

Now, rewind a bit. When Stranger Things was first pitched to Netflix, the plan was to go anthology style. But Netflix, seeing a goldmine in Hawkins and its quirky cast of characters, persuaded the creators to stretch the story instead of hitting restart with every season. Lucky for us, the Duffer Brothers took that advice and began weaving a multi-season saga that built toward some truly legendary moments, like the Season 2 finale.

When the show’s new season dropped, fans watched as Eleven returned to Hawkins after her whirlwind journey to Chicago. Her mission? Slam that door to the Upside Down shut. But it wasn’t just the action that made this moment special—it was the supernatural energy Eleven summoned, a power so intense it lifted her off the ground and sent her into a trance that practically lit up the screen. Think telekinetic powers, glowing portals, and a raw emotional force. She wasn’t just a teenager with powers anymore; she was channeling something far more dangerous, even iconic.

From the beginning, Stranger Things has tapped into ‘80s nostalgia with everything from bikes and mixtapes to pop culture references. And Eleven’s journey? It had subtle nods to the X-Men universe, particularly the iconic Jean Grey. Like Eleven, Jean Grey wrestled with immense powers, a haunted past, and the dark temptation to wield her abilities destructively. Season 2’s finale highlighted these parallels, with Eleven, like Jean in The Dark Phoenix Saga, balancing on the edge of something terrifyingly powerful. And this connection to Jean Grey wasn’t a random reference. The Duffers practically shouted it out from the very first episode.

Remember that scene in Season 1, Episode 1, when the gang played Dungeons & Dragons? Will loses to the Demogorgon, a spooky preview of what’s to come. But the biggest hint was in a comic book. Right after their game, Will wins a comic from Dustin: X-Men #134. And if you know your comic lore, that issue lands smack in the middle of The Dark Phoenix Saga, right as Jean Grey morphs into her powerful alter-ego.

At first, fans considered this a fun little Easter egg, but it wasn’t just that. It was practically a neon sign flashing Eleven’s destiny. The parallels were laid early, suggesting that her arc might mirror Jean Grey’s struggle—a telepathic powerhouse grappling with her inner demons.

So, does this mean Eleven is on the path to becoming as dark as Jean Grey’s Phoenix? If Season 2’s showdown taught us anything, Eleven’s journey is as unpredictable as powerful. We might be the start of something even darker—something bubbling beneath the surface from the first season. Iawkins might face a far scarier danger if Eleven ever loses control of the Demogorgon. The Duffers warned us; we just had to look a little closer.

