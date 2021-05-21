When Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met released in 2007, Bollywood moviegoers were in for a treat. It’s not a hidden fact that the Shahid Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer went on to become a blockbuster success, but did you know it inspired a TV show that starrer Sidharth Shukla and Pavitra Punia?

That’s true. The 2007 film, which was known for its characters and chartbuster music, inspired Star Plus to show Love U Zindagi in 2011. The story, which premiered at the end of January in 2011, was loosely based on the rom-com.

Love U Zindagi was centred on Rahul Kashyap (Sidharth Shukla), a broken-hearted scion and Geet (Pavitra Punia), a young, bold and bubbly girl. Just like the film, the serial too was set in a Punjab and saw the duo meet on the Punjab Mail train and begin a memorable journey of their lives. The young travel from Mumbai to Bhatinda, Punjab and from there to Manali.

The Sidharth Shukla & Pavitra Punia show ran for 46 episodes. It premiered on January 29, 2011, and went off the air on July 10, 2011. Besides these leading stars, the Star Plus show starred Aleeza Khan as Roop Dhillon, Navina Bole as Manjeet, and Pavan Malhotra as Daljeet, Neelu Kohli Parmeet, Surendra Pal as Daarji and more.

Did you know about this amazing fact of who can without a doubt be called the nation’s current heartthrob? While Sidharth Shukla participated in Bigg Boss 13, we saw him interact with his ex-costar Pavitra Punia during the initial weeks of Bigg Boss 14. On the work front, Sid is currently all set to star in Broken But Beautiful Season 3.

