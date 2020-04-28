Did You Know? Ramayan’s Sita AKA Dipika Chikhlia & Laxman AKA Sunil Lahri Were A Part Of THIS Show Way Before The Mythological Series

Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan’s return on TV has breathed life into DD National. The show is yet again witnessing crazy fandom and viewers are getting curious about the lesser-known facts about the show and its actors. Amid all the throwback pictures and facts, the latest that we have learnt is, actor Sunil Lahri and Dipika Chikhlia worked in a show before playing her brother-in-law in Ramayan.

Yes, that’s true! Sunil Lahri played the perfect brother-in-law in Ramayan and his portrayal of the character is showered with a lot of love from the audience. But before the mythological drama, Sunil and Dipika were paired opposite each other in yet another Doordarshan show, Vikram Aur Betaal.

Taking to Instagram, Sunil Lehri shared a throwback picture from the show with Dipika Chikhlia and wrote: ‘Myself and Deepika ji in one of the the serial before Ramayan’

As soon as the actor posted the beautiful picture, fans started guessing that it is a still from Vikram Aur Betaal.

Recently, #AwardsForRamayan has been trending on Twitter after Arun Govil lamented that he got no awards and honour from the government for his portrayal of Shri Ram in the show. Govil’s tweet left netizens concerned and also furious and they started demanding awards for the show and the actors.

Currently, Uttar Ramayan has been running on DD National.

