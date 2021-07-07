Actor Dhanveer Singh gained nearly 10 kilos of muscle weight for his role in the upcoming digital film “State Of Siege: Temple Attack”. Dhanveer plays a terrorist in the Ken Ghosh directorial starring Akshaye Khanna.

Advertisement

“When I was cast for this role, I had a meeting with the director. He said that I’ll be doing the character of Hanif who is physically strong. At that time, I was lean, so I had to put on almost 10 kgs of muscle weight. I worked hard in the gym and physically it was quite a tough character,” he recalls.

Advertisement

Sharing his experience of working with Akshaye Khanna, the actor added: “It was really amazing working with Akshaye Khanna. I had a very good hand-to-hand fight with Akshaye sir in the film. I had never done actions scenes before and my first one is with Akshaye Khanna! He is very helpful and supported me a lot. He is an amazing person and makes everyone around comfortable.”

Dhanveer also opened up on OTT platforms providing a good scope of work for actors.

“OTT has made the dream of actors like us come true. Because there are a lot of actors and now there is a lot of work as well. OTT is a platform were we can show our art and true potential. This is a blessing and a boon for all the actors,” he said.

The film will depict how, on September 24, 2002, a terrorist attack at Akshardham temple claimed over 30 lives and left 80 injured. The National Security Guard (NSG) arrived at the spot, killed the terrorists, and ended the siege.

“State Of Siege: Temple Attack” is slated to release on Zee5 on July 9.

Must Read: Kirti Kulhari Feels OTT Lets You Do Something Substantial “Without Burden Of Whether A Film Would Run At The Box Office Or Not”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube