Actress Rasika Dugal, who received a lot of appreciation from the audience and critics alike for her performance in the award-winning web series ‘Delhi Crime’, shares how her character is evolving in the upcoming season.

Advertisement

The first glimpse of her second season has already dropped on Netflix and the audience is already looking forward to what is coming next in the story.

Advertisement

The show ‘Delhi Crime’ has sparked an important conversation in the public domain about the safety of women. In the first season, Rasika was seen essaying the role of an IPS trainee. The second season has her on-board as a confident officer navigating a city like Delhi.

Talking about the new season, Rasika said, “Delhi Crime is a show which is close to my heart. I loved reprising my role as IPS officer Neeti Singh. She is idealistic and sincere with just that touch of being jaded, which, I guess, is inevitable for anyone who is part of a difficult system. This season has a lot of her trying to navigate the personal and the professional. I am so looking forward for the season to release after we shot it in spurts over the last two years. We started shooting pre-pandemic and finally finished shoot late last year. So I am delighted that it is ready to be shared with an audience who gave Season One so much love.”

Apart from this show, she has upcoming projects include ‘Spike’, Amazon Prime’s ‘Adhura’ and ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’.

Must Read: Koffee With Karan 7: Janhvi Kapoor Went N*de In A Swimming Pool In Uttrakhand, Sara Ali Khan Jokes “She Went Nangu…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram