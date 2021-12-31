Director Hardik Mehta, whose recent web show Decoupled has struck a chord with connoisseurs of humour, feels that for a filmmaker to do complete justice to a script, it’s imperative that they don’t let their personal inclinations or politics seep into the design and positioning of a scene.

Decoupled maker Hardik says: “My thought process or politics might not completely align with what Manu (Joseph, the writer and creator of, ‘Decoupled’) would have proposed in a scene. But as a filmmaker, it’s my job, it is my prerogative to ensure that a scene is directed and made in a way that is absolutely convincing.”

For Hardik, keeping the personal inclinations aside and to work together towards a constructive outcome forms the essence of the collaborative process that filmmaking is.

Hardik says: “That is exactly where collaboration comes in. That has actually been a very interesting part of making this series.”

Previously, actor Surveen Chawla had opened up about working with R Madhavan on Hardik Mehta’s show Decoupled. “I remember when we were doing the test shoot and the first scene of the show, it felt like Maddy (R. Madhavan) and I had known each other since forever. The moment I spoke to him on the first video call we had, I found him to be really chill and easy-breezy.”, she said.

“One very important thing about him that I noticed very early on during our interactions was that as an actor he is not thinking about just himself, or just his character, he’s very giving and generous.. He’s thinking about the show.”, she further added added

