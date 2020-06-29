Dark On Netflix: This Meme Compilation Of German Sci-Fi Show Will Beat Your Monday Blues

Netflix’s Dark is one of the most loved sci-fi shows of all time. The German show is about the time travel related paradoxes and it’s story plays with your mind like nothing else.

The 3rd and final season of Dark premiered on Netflix on June 27 and due to its mind bending storyline everyone is loving it. While the 1st two seasons of the show were really complex, third one took everything on another level. However, everyone is happy because it ended on an excellent note.

Ever since Dark’s 3rd season has started streaming on Netflix people are busy talking about its characters, moments and paradoxes on social media. It’s amazing to see them getting into details of everything. However at the same time, there are people who are having fun creating memes and jokes around the show.

We bring you a hilarious meme compilation related to Dark and if you have watched the show, it will beat your Monday blues.

Have a look:

People Trending #DarkNeftlix Today

Me who watched couple of days back pic.twitter.com/TzIv4iUOVh — Abhishek (@dj_abhiishek) June 29, 2020

When the last season of a show lives up to your expectations #DarkNeftlix pic.twitter.com/Djl6n5t5G7 — The Dialogue Box (@dialogueinbox) June 29, 2020

people posting story of #DarkNeftlix series

le me who's watching shinchan – pic.twitter.com/PfmG5cKfMc — Pratham🚬❤ (@prathamkingo) June 29, 2020

Everyone after watching Dark Season 3 #DarkNeftlix pic.twitter.com/2GYPIRbSpF — Anuj Chhabra (@anujchhabra96) June 29, 2020

*Nobody* Arts and commerce students trying to understand #DarkNeftlix webseries: pic.twitter.com/Jnk50a7X5e — Navi (@Navi07851299) June 29, 2020

Adam and Eve :- we know the origin

Claudia :- Hold my origin 😂😂😂

One of d bad ass character in #DarkNeftlix series — vijay singh (@vijaysi23282806) June 29, 2020

Dark season 3 in a nutshell #DarkNeftlix pic.twitter.com/immrCsnQ9W — 𝕳𝖊𝖝 𝖆 𝕽𝖆𝖈𝖎𝖘𝖙 #BLM (@TinaConstantine) June 29, 2020

If Ulrich ever played a bolliwood character then it would be..#DarkNeftlix pic.twitter.com/tRJGayAixz — Chayan (@Chayan96670113) June 29, 2020

Aren’t these hilarious?

