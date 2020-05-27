Several critically-acclaimed directors including Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Nitesh Tiwari, Nikkhil Advani, and Tigmanshu Dhulia, will soon be creating varied content for a streaming platform.

They have been roped in by SonyLIV, which has also collaborated with writer Ajay Monga, stand-up comedian-host Kapil Sharma, director-producer Rohan Sippy, and director Bharat Kukreti, actor-director Sachin Pathak and director Samar Khan, for various projects.

Other talents onboard include writer Saumya Joshi, writer Saurabh Tewari, and director Subramanian S. Iyer. Incidentally, collaborators also include director Subhash Kapoor, director Vikas Bahl, and producer Vipul Shah, who has been accused of sexual misconduct during the #MeToo movement in India. Bahl and Shah were cleared of charges, but controversy around them remains.

The streaming platform has also done a content licensing deal with Applause Entertainment, under which four of its drama series will stream on the platform. The four drama series that will have their home at Sony LIV are – “Your Honor”, “Avrodh”, “Undekhi” and “Scam 1992”.

Adapted from the Israeli series “Kvodo”, “Your Honor” is a dark and morally complex thriller. It stars Jimmy Sheirgill along with Mita Vashisht, Varun Badola, Yashpal Sharma, Parul Gulati, Suhasini Mulay, Richa Pallod, Kunj Anand, Pulkit Makol, Mahabir Bhullar. The series is directed by E. Niwas.

“Avrodh” is inspired from the September 2016 Uri attacks and is based on a chapter from Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh’s book “India’s Most Fearless”. The series features Amit Sadh, Neeraj Kabi, Darshan Kumar, Vikram Gokhale, Anant Mahadevan and Madhurima Tuli. The series is directed by Raj Acharya.

“Undekhi” will narrate a crime story set in the heartland with cast of Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Surya Sharma, Harsh Chaya, Abhishek Chauhan, Ayn Zoya, Ankur Rathi, Apeksha Porwal and Aanchal Singh. The series is directed by Ashish R. Shukla.

Helmed by Hansal Mehta and lead by Pratik Gandhi and Shreya Dhanwanthry, “Scam 1992” is a financial crime thriller, and adapted from Debashis Basu and Sucheta Dalal’s book “The Scam”. It is based on the true-life story of Harshad Mehta. The show also stars Satish Kaushik, Anant Mahadevan, Rajat Kapoor, Nikhil Dwivedi, KK Raina and Lalit Parimoo amongst others.

Another original in the pipeline is “S.O.T: Surgical Operations Team”.

It’s all a part of the plan to roll out a refreshed SonyLIV 2.0. The on-demand video streaming service also promises Indian premieres of American TV shows including the Kirsten Dunst-led “On Becoming A God In Central Florida”, the legal drama “For Life”, which stars Nicholas Pinnock and Indira Varma, the crime drama “Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector” and the young adult spy series “Alex Rider”.

