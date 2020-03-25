Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Kishwer Merchant Had THIS Birthday Surprise For Hubby Suyyash Rai

Actor-singer Suyyash Rai turned a year older on Tuesday. To make his birthday special, his wife Kishwer Merchant baked a ‘kada prasad cake’ (cake made of traditional Punjabi dessert) amid ongoing COVID- 19 lockdown.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kishwer posted a picture of the cake.

“I don’t believe I forgot a before picture of the kada prasad cake I made for Suyyash last night to bring in his birthday,” Kishwer wrote.

The couple got married in 2016 after years of dating each other. They had appeared together on “Bigg Boss 9”.

