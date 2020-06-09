Following the footsteps of Shoojit Sircar’s quirky drama Gulabo Sitabo, and Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi, Janhvi Kapoor’s highly awaited film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl has also opted for a direct digital release. Netflix India made the announcement today, on their official social media handles.

The film is based on the real-life story of Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena, who along with Srividya Rajan made history. They became the first Indian women fighter pilots in combat during the Kargil war. Gunjan was honoured with the Shaurya Vir award for her courage during the war. The film is produced by Karan Johar and Zee Studios.

According to Hindustan Times, Karan Johar opened up about the announcement and said – “Gunjan Saxena is a defining film based on a true story about a woman who showed unparalleled courage, and inspiration to many in the coming years. We are excited to partner with Netflix and share this fearless story about following your heart and your dreams with millions around the world”.

Netflix India made the official announcement on Instagram and stated – “Didn’t know extraordinary was also spelled as G-U-N-J-A-N. Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl, coming soon. #GunjanSaxenaOnNetflix”.

Meanwhile, along with Janhvi Kapoor, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi in supporting roles of her father and brother, respectively.

