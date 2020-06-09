Radhe: Salman Khan To Shoot Another Song With Disha Patani After Lockdown Relief, Makers Eye For A Diwali Release?

Government allowing filmmakers to resume work with necessary guidelines has come in as a breather. For Salman Khan, it was a much-required move, as the actor has a line up of films to complete. According to reports, Salman will first jump on the Radhe sets to shoot a song. Makers are eyeing for a Diwali release, and below are all the deets.

Salman Khan has decided to begin work with his delayed Eid 2020 release, Radhe. As per reports, the superstar has decided to complete the patchwork that remains. Apart from this, he has a song to be shot alongside Disha Patani.

The song in question here was set to be shot in the exotic locations of Azerbaijan. But as the pandemic has restricted the movement not just in a country, but across the globe, the plan stands impossible. Now according to a report in Bollywood Hungama. The team has decided to shoot the song in a studio in the city.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is being directed by Prabhudheva. The film was touted to be Salman Khan’s 2020 Eid gift for his fans. But the lockdown that followed COVID-19 pushed it ahead.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will also be seen in a special role in his produced remake of Marathi film Mulshi Pattern. Now titled Guns Of North, the film stars Aayush Sharma as a dreaded gangster.

Salman Khan also has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali alongside Pooja Hegde in his kitty.

