CONFIRMED! Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Shehnaaz Gill To Get Married On National TV

Bigg Boss 13 will witness its finale tomorrow and the fans are already upset about not being able to witness their favourite contestants again. While this will bring an end to Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz’s journey, Shehnaaz Gill on the other hand will be seen in a whole new avatar as a bride! Yes, you heard that right. The beauty in a new show will be seen getting married on National Television.

The rumours surrounding a swayamvar show began with Asim Riaz, but his brother quashed it all further calling it baseless. However, it was recently revealed that Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra may be a part of the show with Sidharth Shukla hosting it. While the reports regarding the latter two are still unconfirmed, the makers have shared a promo confirming the Punjabi singer’s part.

A promo video recently released showcases Bigg Boss opening about it all to Gill as, “Aapki shaadi ke liye humare paas dher saare rishte aa rahe hai”. To which, she laughs and replied, “Mujhe sharam aa rahi hai.” The entire housemates including beau Sidharth Shukla are later seen receiving invitation letters and celebrating Shehnaaz Gill’s wedding invitation as they dance.

The show titled as ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’ goes on air from 17th February, and will be showcased from Monday to Friday at 10:30, basically replacing the Salman Khan’s show.

Check out the promo video below:

Meanwhile, this season of Bigg Boss has charted highest TRPs, with contestants like Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra and Rashami Desai getting into controversies, not just over their issues in the BB house but also in terms of their personal lives.

Mahira Sharma has been evicted during the mid-night eviction process that took place last night. Who amongst the rest 6 members do you feel will bag the Bigg Boss 13 trophy?

