Actresses Amitra Puri and Aisha Ahmed will be seen in an upcoming short film titled Clean that releases on December 24.

The film is directed by Zoya Parvin and produced by Guneet Monga under the banner of Sikhya Entertainment.

Clean depicts the affection between two sisters while also putting the spotlight on the various insecurities and trust issues that they develop over the course of time.

As the film, Clean releases on Amazon miniTV shopping app, Harsh Goyal, Head of Amazon Advertising, said, “We are proud of our association with Sikhya Entertainment, which has always been able to bring fresh, relatable and entertaining stories to audiences. We offer a large collection of award-winning short films and we are thrilled to bring ‘Clean’ to our viewers across India for free.”

Adding to that Guneet said, “‘Clean’ by Zoya Parvin, captures the essence of complex relationships between two human beings, sisters in this case. In our constant endeavour of discovering exciting talent and presenting the viewers with compelling narratives, this film will offer another gripping story being available to movie enthusiasts all across the nation.”

Other than this, Amazon miniTV had recently collaborated with Pocket Aces for a bouquet of shows starting with ‘Adulting’ Season 3 that releases on November 12.

