Chhavi Mittal Wants Her Husband Mohit Hussein To Not Be Jealous As She Sleeps Next To ‘Another Man’

Television actress Chhavi Mittal and husband Mohit Hussein are currently in happy space as they were recently blessed with a baby boy. The actress had announced about the baby boy through her social media.

Chhavi, every now and then, keeps on sharing her munchkin’s pictures and stories with her fans.

Yet again, Chhavi has shared another Instagram where she wrote that she is sleeping next to ‘another man’. The other man is her son Arham who is sleeping besides her. The post was to tease her husband and she also asked him not to be jealous. Sharing the picture of herself with her son, Chhavi wrote, “Sleeping next to another man! Don’t be jealous @mohithussein, ‘coz there’s another man I like sleeping next to more than you!My cutie little @arhamhussein is a doll to sleep next to. But the only problem is, I don’t sleep much when he’s lying next to me. Why? Not because he keeps me up, but because I just can’t stop staring at him!”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Chhavi and Mohit Hussein tied the knot in 2005. They were blessed with Arham on May 13, 2019. The couple also has a six-year-old daughter, Areeza.

