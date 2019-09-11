Nora Fatehi Talks About Her Street Dancer 3D Co-Stars Varun Dhawan & Shraddha Kapoor

Nora Fatehi is unarguably in the best phase of her career with some smashing music videos to her credit and her last release Batla House doing very well at the box office. Nora is now all set to show off her acting and dancing chops in Remo D’souza’s ‘Street Dancer 3D’ alongside Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

And now in an interview to ETimes, Nora has opened up about her experience while shooting for the film and says that she has found a new family in Varun and Shraddha. The actress has been quoted saying, “We had a gala of a time shooting for the film. We worked very hard for the film but we also balanced it out with a lot of fun moments. Shraddha and Varun made me feel that I am a part of their family.”

Speaking about her character in the film, Nora revealed, “The dance level in the film is something that I have never touched before. The film has dance styles that I have never attempted before. I will also be acting in the film and there are various emotional angles to the story that I am a part of as an actor. That is going to be exciting.”

With so many chartbusters to her credit, Nora says she does not take pressure for any performance. Nora stated, “I think about every song as a performance-oriented project. I make sure we talk about everything, right from costumes to other things. People should feel like learning the dance steps after watching the song. That is how I see my songs should be portrayed. There should be a moment where you engage as an audience and not just watch and move on. I focus on my performance more than anything else. It is beautiful to see how body movements and expressions can take you to another world.”

Street Dancer 3D is the third installment to the dance franchise ABCD. The film will is slated for a 24th January 2020 release.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!