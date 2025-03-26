Netflix has a horde of docuseries shedding light on various industries and aspects of the world. Chef’s Table has been one of the most popular and positively regarded shows on the streaming giant, The culinary show first premiered back in 2015 and has also been nominated for an Emmy Award.

It has featured chefs from different parts of the world making unique and enticing dishes and carving oaths for themselves. In 2025, the docuseries turned 10 and in honor of the 10 year anniversary, Chef’s Table is back with a new season which will focus on culinary legends. Here’s what we know.

Chef’s Table Legends: Release Date & Featured Chefs

Chef’s Table Legends is the eighth season of the Chef’s Table docuseries and is slated to premiere all 4 of its episodes on April 28, 2025, on Netflix. As for the cast, the production said, “They are icons that should need no introduction” and yet they found themselves “surprised and enthralled by the vulnerability, the intimacy, and previously untold stories they shared.”

The first episode features Jamie Oliver, a renowned British chef known for his cookbooks and television series. He is an avid child health campaigner and wants to improve the quality of school meals and increase education around good and health. He has a portfolio of restaurants and businesses.

Episode two revolves around José Andrés, a Spanish-American chef who has taught the world the art of innovative cuisine. He has multiple Michelin stars and James Beard Awards and is known for his humanitarian work as well. Episode three focuses on Thomas Keller, an American chef who has Michelin stars, fine dining expertise and The French Laundry in California.

The fourth and final episode of the docu series features Alice Waters, an American chef who has revolutionized farm-to-table cuisine and owns the Chez Panisse in Berkeley, California. Apart from being the one behind the popular restaurant, has also authored several cookbooks and advocated for access to healthy, organic foods and nutritional education and reach.

Chef’s Table Legends: What To Expect From Season 8

As for what to expect from the new season of the series, “Chef’s Table: Legends will pay tribute to the culinary icons who have helped shape the modern world of food.” It features “a lineup of legendary celebrity chefs whose influence has transcended borders and mediums and inspired generations of cooks and food lovers alike,” as per the official release.

The trailer gives a glimpse of what’s to come in the episodes, be it hope and culture, education and love for farming, innovation and experience or just the sheer love and joy for cooking, feeding, hosting and lots more.

