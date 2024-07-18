Big Brother 26 is here, and 16 houseguests are ready to enter an AI-themed house this season. From a former undercover cop to a VIP cocktail server, and from a celebrity chef to a sales executive, the show has an exciting mix of contestants this time.

As you get ready to witness all the drama in the hit CBS reality show, here is all you need to know about the cast of Big Brother 26, who will be competing to win a cash prize of a whopping $750k.

Angela Murray

One of the older contestants on the show, 50-year-old Angela Murray, is a real estate agent. Hailing from Long Beach, California, she currently resides in Syracuse, Utah. Murray will surely be using her age and experience to maneuver her way in the game.

Brooklyn Rivera

34-year-old Brooklyn Rivera is a business administrator from Dallas, Texas. Having been brought up in Covington, Georgia, she exudes a Southern charm. Rivera is fairly popular on Instagram and has also made a career in pageantry, winning Mrs. Texas 2020 and Mrs. America 2021.

Cam Sullivan-Brown

Cam Sullivan-Brown is described as having the perfect blend of Northern and Southern charisma. The 25-year-old is a physical therapist by profession. The Maryland native enjoys huge popularity on social media, with more than 590k followers, thanks to his funny content and rugged physique.

Cedric Hodges

The youngest houseguest this season, Cedric Hodges is just 21 years old. Originally from Running Springs, California, he is currently based in Boise, Idaho. With his physical strength, Hodges is expected to perform well in challenges, with his eyes on the prize money.

Chelsie Baham

Chelsie Baham is a 27-year-old who serves as a director of a non-profit. Hailing from Rancho Cucamonga, California, she is a firm believer in God. With her leadership qualities, Baham might just become a front-runner on the show.

Joseph Rodriguez

Joseph Rodriguez is a 30-year-old video store clerk from Tampa, Florida. Though his job can seem outdated to some, he appears to be ready to excel in the game and make a significant impact on the houseguests.

Kenney Kelley

Kenney Kelley probably has one of the coolest jobs among the contestants, being a former undercover cop. Now retired, the Boston native will be looking forward to starting a new journey in Big Brother 26. At 52 years old, Kelly is the oldest contestant on the show, but his life experience will only give him an edge over other houseguests.

Kimo Apaka

Kimo Apaka is a 35-year-old mattress sales representative who belongs to Hilo, Hawaii. His sales skills could help him win over fellow houseguests, benefiting his game plan, which might just take him forward in the show.

Leah Peters

Originally from Pittsburgh, Leah Peters works as a VIP Cocktail Server in Miami, Florida. The 26-year-old seems to have a happening life, as she is frequently seen having fun in her social media posts. Due to her job, Peters meets people from all walks of life and could use her social skills to go far in the competition.

Lisa Weintraub

33-year-old Lisa Weintraub is a celebrity chef who owns the catering company Plates by Lisa. With her cooking skills, the Los Angeles native will surely win over the hearts of her fellow contestants, which might also help her in the game.

Makensy Manbeck

Makensy Manbeck is just 22 years old but has already made a distinguished career as a construction project manager. She is a graduate of Texas A&M University, who also loves to travel. With her bright smile and strong personality, the Houston native could go far ahead in the reality show.

Matt Hardeman

25-year-old Matt Hardeman works as a tech sales representative. Originally from Loganville, Georgia, he moved to Roswell as an adult. When not working, Matt loves to spend time with his dog, Cope, or go for a run.

Quinn Martin

Quinn Martin is a 25-year-old nurse recruiter from Lawton, Oklahoma, who now lives in Omaha, Nebraska. Being a recruiter, Martin knows how to deal with different people in different situations, which will likely help their game.

Rubina Bernabe

This event bartender has a ‘big sis energy’. With her social skills, Rubina Bernabe will be looking to go forward in the competition. The Los Angeles native is pretty active on social media, with over 100k followers on Instagram.

T’kor Clottey

T’kor Clottey describes herself as a Crocheter, storyteller, and changemaker. At 23 years old, she is one of the younger contestants but already has a business to her name. Originally from Chicago, Clottey currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tucker Des Lauriers

30-year-old Tucker Des Lauriers is a marketing & sales executive, with the face and body of a model. The Boston native moved to Brooklyn, New York as soon as he entered adulthood, and started his career. Thanks to his sharp looks, Des Lauriers enjoys a following of over 35k on Instagram.

Big Brother 26 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 pm ET.

