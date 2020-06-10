The recent feud between TikTokers and YouTubers has finally slowed down, but looks like their internal fight is far from over. Recently, CarryMinati released a rap song titled, Yalgaar, and now, once again, Kunal Kamra is back to troll the Indian roaster.

Apparently, a few days ago, Kunal Kamra made fun of CarryMinati by posting a video ‘Aaja Beta Carry Tujhe Roast Sikhaye’. Expectedly, the video saw highly negative reactions from Carry fans and even from some YouTubers. Post that, Carry released his song Yalgaar, in which he took digs at TikTokers and Kamra. Now, looking at Kamra’s latest dig, the war is all set to see its peak between him and the popular roaster.

Yesterday, Kamra posted a video song titled ‘Babu Haabi’ and accused CarryMinati of plagiarism. He even tagged YouTube and questioned them about their stand on the copyright issue. He further mocked CarryMinati by tweaking one of the lines of Yalgaar. He wrote, “Dear Carry fans this is plagiarism someone stole the tune from victim carry’s mind & composed Yalgaar 2 years ago… https://youtu.be/KV1wzW92bCg @YouTubeIndia what’s your stand on copyright? “Meri kahani mujhe batani hai par orignal tune nahi banani hai”g”

Check out the post below:

Dear Carry fans this is plagiarism someone stole the tune from victim carry’s mind & composed Yalgaar 2 years ago 😂😂😂 https://t.co/3NfrzagmeQ @YouTubeIndia what’s your stand on copyright?

“Meri kahani mujhe batani hai par orignal tune nahi banani hai”g — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) June 9, 2020

Do let us know, what you think about Kamra’s claims.

Meanwhile, in ‘Aaja Beta Carry Teko Roast Sikhaye’, Kamra was seen roasting the YouTube star in an animated version of himself. He took a series of pot-shots at CarryMinati by comparing CarryMinati’s use of vocabulary to a traffic jam and calling him the antonym of intellectual.

