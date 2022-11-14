Capital A small a Trailer Out! Darsheel Safary & Revathi Pillai's Innocent Love Story Will Definitely Win Over Your Hearts

Amazon miniTV – Amazon’s free video streaming service is set to spread love with a unique romance drama short film, Capital A small a. Produced by On the Ball Productions, directed and co-written by Sumit Suresh Kumar along with Gaurav Joshi, the mini movie features popular actors Darsheel Safary (of Taare Zameen Par fame) and Revathi Pillai in pivotal roles. The streaming service today unveiled the trailer of this mini movie, which is slated to premiere exclusively on 17th November.

The trailer gives a sneak peek into the lives of two youngsters Aanshi (Revathi Pillai) and Aadi (Darsheel Safary). Aanshi is a dreamy romantic, while Aadi is a charming coquet, and the two instantly form a connection. While their bond blossoms, situations take a turn for the worse, when their acquaintances poke fun at them owing to their stark height difference. As they become a laughing stock, tensions between the duo begin. Will their feelings prove the test of time? Find out exclusively on Amazon miniTV on November 17.

“An interesting concept like Capital A small a will sensitize viewers in the way they handle bonds” said Girish Prabhu, Head of Amazon Advertising. “Darshan and Revathi, both share a spark that cannot be expressed in words, but their chemistry lights up the screens in an unimaginable way. We hope that this duo manages to touch hearts and change perspectives.”

“Romance dramas hold a special place in the hearts of the viewers, and we’re delighted to collaborate with Amazon miniTV for a cute yet unique story like ‘CAPITAL A, small a’. Generally, in life, society and its perception matters a lot to many. The saying ‘Log Kya Kahenge’ has ruined many relationships, but with ‘CAPITAL A, small a’, we wish to transform the perception and hope people only focus on one’s happiness. We hope that these two youngsters, Aanshi and Aadi, with their journey of acceptance bring about a change in the way people view bonds and relationships. We excitedly look forward to the viewers showering their love on this short film as they’ve always done.” said Sumit Suresh Kumar.

Capital A small a is a Khatta-Meetha teenage romance drama that will revive the idea of true connections in viewers’ minds. An entertaining movie, it explores the ups and down of first love and also leaves the audiences with a heartwarming message. The mini movie will premiere from 14th November on Amazon miniTV for free, available within Amazon’s shopping app and Fire TV.

