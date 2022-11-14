The house of COLORS’ ‘Bigg Boss 16’ is all set to get itself a new captain in tonight’s episode. Since the house witnessed no captain from the last few days after the ‘Goldmine Task’, Bigg Boss will today announce a new captaincy task- ‘Guide and tourist’ task. On hearing the buzzer, the contestants will be asked to take the form of a mannequin except for Sajid, as he is the guide for the activity.

Sajid as a guide has to take two housemates on a house tour and while the tour is ongoing, he has to take the two selected inmates to every mannequin one by one. In his funny way, Sajid will be seen talking to the mannequins about their characteristics. Later, Sajid will take the two chosen contestants in the activity room. In the activity room, the contestants will have to tell the names of the three housemates who they think should be out of captainship by giving reasons.

Advertisement

Amidst the excitement and chaos in the Bigg Boss 16 house, BB uplifts the punishment on Shalin which means that Shalin can now actively participate in the race for captainship along with the other housemates. As the contestants are ready to compete and perform the ‘Guide and Tourist Task’ who do you think will become the new captain of the house, tonight?

Advertisement

Trending

With Archana Gautam back in the house, fights over the food items continue to occur. When asked by Priyanka for sugar, Archana denies giving it to her and says to ask it is from Tina. Priyanka says that sugar is common to all. An argument breaks between Priyanka, Archana, Soundarya and Shalin in which Priyanka commands that no ‘Cheeni ke Parathe’ will be made in the house. In her defense, Soundarya says she consumes jaggery and not sugar! Will the fight over ration ever end in the house?

Keep watching the excitement and drama in Bigg Boss 16 every Monday to Friday at 10.00 PM and every Saturday – Sunday at 9.30 PM only on COLORS and Voot.

Must Read: Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi Death: Wife Alesia Raut Pens A Heartwarming Note After Husband’s Untimely Demise: “Will Love You Till I Am Alive…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram