Broken But Beautiful Actress Harleen Sethi Croons Vishal Mishra’s Track Teri Hogaiyaan

Actress Harleen Sethi, who is currently being lauded for her acting stint in the second season of “Broken But Beautiful”, has tried her hand at singing.

She has crooned to a rendition of Vishal Mishra’s track “Teri hogaiyaan” from the series.

On charting a new territory, Harleen said: “When ‘Teri hogaiyaan’ released it was an instant hit. Vishal Mishra the singer, composer of this song happened to call our director Harsh Dedhia when I was dubbing with him. Me being me, started singing the song on the mic and screamed to Vishal I will sing this song on our success party night. He said I have a sweet voice and then it struck me, why shouldn’t I try singing the female rendition of this song and Vishal was very encouraging. That’s how it happened.”

“I love this song. And I’m blessed to be surrounded by supportive people like Vishal Mishra, who happily composed this for me and Ekta Kapoor who eventually heard it and said we should go ahead and put it out there.”

The female version of the song is out now.

