Breathe: Into The Shadows: Amazon Prime Video Raises Excitement With First Look Of Amit Sadh As The Inspector Kabir Sawant

Actor Amit Sadh, who was lauded for his stellar performance in the first chapter of Breathe, reprises his role as the Inspector Kabir Sawant. The Abundantia Entertainment created, psychological crime thriller will also see the much-loved Abhishek Bachchan in his on-screen digital debut.

Amazon Prime Video elevated the excitement level by releasing Amit Sadh’s first look from the upcoming Breathe: Into the Shadows.

The actor, who is reprising his revered role as Inspector Kabir Sawant in the new series, is seen mysteriously landing up in a jail, raising curiosity amongst the viewers. Why is Inspector Kabir Sawant in a prison? Was it a faux play of power and deceit or did he seriously commit a crime so grave that put him behind the bars? While we don’t know the reason behind this new twist, it certainly adds an interesting layer to the mystery of this much-awaited crime thriller.

Amazon Original Series Breathe: Into the Shadows marks the digital debut of Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen, who will be seen in the lead roles, along with Saiyami Kher. The show is slated to release on 10 July 2020 on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories.

Speaking on this occasion, actor Amit Sadh said, “Excited to return as Kabir Sawant in a new, un-imaginable avatar! Breathe and Kabir have connected with fans all over the world and the show’s theme of going the distance to protect the ones you love, has resonated all across. This new story has become even more special with Abhishek and Nithya joining in and together, we can’t wait to take you back to the world of Breathe. This time, Into The Shadows.”

The series is created and produced by Abundantia Entertainment and created and directed by Mayank Sharma. The show has been deftly written by Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, Arshad Syed and Mayank Sharma. The trailer of the show is scheduled for launch on 1 July 2020.

