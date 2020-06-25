FRIENDS' 'Chandler Bing' Matthew Perry Trolls David Beckham With A 'Sarcastic Comment' Addressing Him As 'Whoever That Is'

By now, even though those who aren’t FRIENDS fans know who Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing’s sarcasm works. This time it’s David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham who are the subjects of his eternal sarcasm.

Matthew Perry is all over the meme-world and keeps everyone interested in his sarcastic comments (yes, we had to do this!). It’s no different than any scene from FRIENDS when Matthew took to his Instagram account and shared a photo David Beckham and Victoria Beckham with a hilarious caption.

So this is how it went, veteran footballer, David Beckham took to Instagram and posted a photo with his wife Victoria Beckham. He captioned the photo as, “Afternoon walk ❤️” and tagged Victoria in it.

Check out his post here:





Now, we’re sure if you’re a FRIENDS fan, you must’ve already spotted the t-shirt David Beckham is wearing. Matthew Perry spotted the same and put the same photo on his Instagram account, with a ‘Chandler’ trademarked caption. He wrote, “This guy has really good taste. Whoever that is.”

Check out his post here:



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Now, isn’t this PURE Chandler?

Meanwhile, FRIENDS’ co-creator Marta Kauffman recently had confessed that she didn’t do enough to promote diversity on the popular American sitcom, which is considered to be an iconic show.

Kauffman co-created the show with David Crane. She opened up about what it lacked during the virtual “2020 ATX TV… From the Couch” panel, when she was asked about what she “wished she knew” when she started her career in television.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!