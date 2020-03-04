Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running shows in the history of Indian television. Recently, the makers of Taarak Mehta received an open threat from Raj Thackeray’s party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for calling the Hindi language as the official language of Mumbai.

The president of cinema wing Ameya Khopkar from MNS warned the makers. Look at his tweet here:

As soon as the tweet went on the internet, a section of netizens too started demanding an apology, given the stature of the show. TMKOC producer Asit Kumarr Modi issued an apology on Twitter and wrote, “मुंबई महाराष्ट्र में है और हमारे महाराष्ट्र की राजभाषा भाषा मराठी ही है. इस में कोई डाउट नहीं है. मैं भारतीय हूँ . महाराष्ट्रियन हूँ और गुजराती भी हूँ. सारी भारतीय भाषाओं का सम्मान करता हूँ. जय हिन्द”

मुंबई महाराष्ट्र में है और हमारे महाराष्ट्र की राजभाषा भाषा मराठी ही है. इस में कोई डाउट नहीं है. मैं भारतीय हूँ . महाराष्ट्रियन हूँ और गुजराती भी हूँ. सारी भारतीय भाषाओं का सम्मान करता हूँ. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 जय हिन्द, — Asit Kumarr Modi (@AsitKumarrModi) March 3, 2020

The makers also aired a special episode on March 3, clarifying their side on the story and statement. The official handle of TMKOC tweeted and wrote, “The only thing we believe in spreading is love and happiness! We apologize if we have hurted any sentiments through our show. We believe in unity in diversity & respect for each and every religion and its mother tongue. Keep smiling & keep watching #TMKOC!”

The only thing we believe in spreading is love and happiness! We apologize if we have hurted any sentiments through our show. We believe in unity in diversity & respect for each and every religion and its mother tongue. Keep smiling & keep watching #TMKOC! @AsitKumarrModi @sabtv pic.twitter.com/WoIYgyNo3n — TMKOC (@TMKOC_NTF) March 3, 2020

All’s well that ends well!

