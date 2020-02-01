BoJack Horseman Finale Review: An Excellent Ending And A Hard Good-Bye

BoJack Horseman season 6 finale is currently streaming on Netflix and we don’t know how to feel. While I’m always excited for a new season, it’s kinda heartbreaking to know that this is it, this is where it everything comes to an end!

Read the review below:

Series Creator: Raphael Bob-Waksberg

Cast: Will Arnett, Alison Brie, Aaron Paul, Amy Sedaris, Paul F. Tompkins

No of episodes: 8

The first part of season 6 came out in October 2019 and we got to see Bojack’s (voiced by Will Arnett) journey of struggling with his drinking addiction, trying to help himself in the rehabilitation center; all to come out sober and better. But at the end of season 6, we saw how his past mistakes are all set to haunt him back. The moment when BoJack decides to bid adieu to the glamour world of ‘Hollywoo’ and decide to take up teaching in a college as an acting professor, we are simultaneously shown that this journey isn’t going to be an easy one for our man-horse.

Raphael Bob-Waksberg’s season 6 part 2 and the finale of the series starts from the point where the part one ends. We get to see how BJ is good at teaching and for the first time, people around him genuinely like him. That is a kind of validation for him which he always looked for. As an acting teacher, he is often heard saying the lines ‘Acting is about leaving everything behind and becoming something completely new’ which is a meta in itself. However, as I mentioned, his past is all set to haunt him with the truth of Penny Carson and Sara Lynn’s death. His life changes and expect the unexpected!

Coming to the characters Diane Nguyen (voiced by Alison Brie) and Princess Carolyn (voiced by Amu Sedaris), we’ve always seen them struggling through their lives. In the first part of season 6, Diane’s character struggles to write her book and is battling depression. However, it gets worse in this season only to give it a satisfying end which you have to watch yourself. It was good of the makers to dedicate an entire episode to Diane because from the beginning till BJ decides to go to rehab, she has always been a good friend who kind of neglected her own mental health.

If you are a true BoJack Horseman fan, you must have said it several time that Princess Carolyn deserves to be HAPPY! But what the makers had in store for her and us is something that will make you emotional. She only gets smarter and more ambitious in this season, however, with hardly any mess. Coming to Todd Chavez (Aaron Paul), he is always shown as a careless and reckless young boy who doesn’t think of the consequences. However, just like every time, even in this season we get to see how matured he is among everyone. Mr Peanutbutter’s character is on the path of self-realization and introspection after a big setback he didn’t expect he’ll have to face.

BoJack Horseman season 6 part 2 is full of drama, high on emotions, good music, dialogues that will stay with you and heartwrenching scenes. My personal favourite episode is ‘The View From Halfway Down’. The treatment and the reality check in this episode is brilliant and kudos to the makers for the way it is executed. I watched this episode twice because I couldn’t get enough of its intensity and excellence.

All good things come to an end and with BoJack Horseman, you wish it didn’t end! Also, how to end a show which speaks of reality, the dark side of fame, which has characters who are flawed and inane, who don’t know how to help themselves despite all the money in the world? Well, for me, the ending was satisfying. There is no heroic ending, the makers didn’t show the characters learning the meaning of life and donning the hat of perfection, the ending is human, subtle yet satisfying. However, we are not ready to say goodbye yet!

