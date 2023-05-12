Bigg Boss often makes headlines owing to its controversies. Be it its 16th season that concluded in Feb this year, or its digital version that’s been in the news for a long time- fans wait with bated breath for an update about the reality show. While the makers are gearing up for the 17th season, there’s a big update on the next season of Bigg Boss OTT. Yes, you heard that right! The digital version of the show, which concluded in 2021, saw Divya Agarwal emerging as a winner and Karan Johar as the host. But now it looks like, Salman Khan is likely to replace the filmmaker.

The digital show saw Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal Uorfi Javed and others making their presence felt on the show. It was only after this show Uorfi became an overnight internet sensation. Scroll down for the latest update.

As per the latest media report, Bigg Boss OTT is all set to return with its 2nd season. Unlike its first season, the new one will reportedly be hosted by none other than Salman Khan himself. Yes, you heard that right! If the latest reports are anything to go by, then the superstar has taken over the hosting duties from Karan Johar and is likely to make his debut on the OTT platform.

Well, another update about Bigg Boss OTT 2 is that the show will start by the end of this month. A report in Telly Chakkar states, “As per sources, Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 will be beginning on 29th May 2023 and it would stem for 6 weeks on the OTT platform this time, with a list of popular celebrities. But, the launch date is not confirmed yet and it’s a speculative one.”

Meanwhile, reports are also abuzz that Archana Gautam’s brother Gulshan has already bagged Bigg Boss OTT 2.

