Television actress and Sheezan Khan’s sister Falaq Naaz has become the first captain of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ house.

In the latest episode of the controversial reality show, the captaincy task took place. The selection of the captain was given to “captain makers” Abhishek Malhan and Cyrus Broacha.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Abhishek took Akanksha Puri’s name, while Cyrus vouched for Falaq as the candidate for captaincy. There were heated discussions among the housemates over this.

Falaq Naaz won and was feted with the title of the very first captain of the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 house.

On the other hand, Jiya Shankar, Palak Purswani and Avinash Sachdev are nominated for eviction. The fate depends on the eviction day now.

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ airs on Jio Cinema. For more information on this and everything else from the world of entertainment, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Krushna Abhishek Calls Out Kartik Aaryan On The Kapil Sharma Show For Pretending To Be Single, Taking A Sly Dig Says “Koi Bhi Banda Jab 4 Crore Ki Gadi Kharidta Hai…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News