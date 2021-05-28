Bigg Boss 13 & 14 fame Arshi Khan last month contracted COVID-19 and was tested positive. In a positive turnout, she recently tested positive and shared her happiness with fans. Soon after testing negative, she moved to Bhopal from Mumbai to be with her parents.

While she’s having a gala time back in Bhopal, Arshi is missing her stuffed toy Sheru who she left back in Mumbai. Why did she do that? Because she felt that the toy might be the reason she got COVID in the first place.

In her recent interview with Times Of India, Bigg Boss’ queen Arshi Khan said, “I am in Bhopal, and my Sheru is in Mumbai. I could not bring him with me because I doubt that I got the infection from him. While shooting in Ludhiana, people, especially young girls, would request to cuddle him, kiss him and take photographs with him.”

Arshi Khan also added, “Someone affected with the virus must have touched him, and that’s how I got infected. So, for a while, he is in my Mumbai home.”

Arshi had an impressive stint in Bigg Boss 14, where she made friends in Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni. She revealed how they regularly kept a tab on her health while she was battling the deadly disease.

“Those 18 days were quite an experience. One realises life is so uncertain and unpredictable. Thankfully, my case was not that bad, and doctors were always available on a video call. But it was scary to be all alone in my apartment, taking care of my health, food and home. Since one has to self-isolate, I had no choice but to count the days. Thankfully, I had friends like Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya, who would regularly check on me,” concluded Arshi Khan. Are you missing Bigg Boss already? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

