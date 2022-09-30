The TV reality show Bigg Boss is one of the most loved shows in all languages. While the Hindi audience enjoys watching Salman Khan on Weekends, there’s also a huge fan following for Mahesh Manjrekar who hosts Bigg Boss Marathi, Kamal Haasan who hosts Bigg Boss Tamil, Kiccha Sudeep and Nagarjuna who hosts its Kannada and Telugu versions. However, it’s the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu which has once again grabbed headlines.

The Telugu version was recently in the news when during the 3rd season its contestants Gayatri Gupta and a Hyderabad-based journalist Swetha Reddy filed a case against the show organisers alleging them of indulging in casting couch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the latest media reports, Nagarjuna hosted-Bigg Boss 6 Telugu has once again landed in legal trouble owing to its air timings. Reportedly, a petition has been by advocate Kethireddy Jagadeeswar Reddy in Andhra Pradesh High Court on September 30 i.e., today. The petition has reportedly been filed over concerns of ‘obscenity’ in the show. It also read that the show should be suspended if guidelines are not met.

A report in ETimes states, “The petition demands a change in the telecast time of Bigg Boss Telugu season 6, following the guidelines of Indian Broadcasting Foundation over concerns of ‘obscenity’ in the show or suspension of the show in case the guidelines are not met.”

Speaking about its timings, Bigg Boss 6 Telugu currently airs between 10 PM to 11 PM on weekdays and at 9 PM on weekends. On weekends, we see Nagarjuna interacting with the housemates and the LIVE audiences on the set. It earlier aired at 9:30 PM.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is all set to launch the 16th edition of Bigg Boss tomorrow, i.e., October 1 where he will introduce fans and viewers to all the news contestants of Bigg Boss 16.

Must Read: Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain’s Dr. Gupta aka Jeetu Gupta’s 19-Year-Old Son Dies, Comedian Sunil Pal, Rohitashv Gour & Other Celebs Express Their Grief!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram