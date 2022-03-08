On the auspicious occasion of international women’s day here is B-town’s most adorable couple Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat also known as #ShaRa shares lovely messages and laud the women for their hard work and achievements.

Shamita Shetty expresses her love and gratitude by saying “I am surrounded with extremely kind, hardworking and strong women in my life and I take absolute pleasure to be around them.

“My mom and my sister are pillars of my strength and I can’t even imagine my life without them. I appreciate each and every woman who wakes up everyday and tries to be the best version of themselves,” Shamita Shetty added.

Bigg Boss 15 fame Raqesh Bapat shares a lovely note, says “People say ‘Behind every successful man there’s a woman’ but I feel women lead us to our path of success and we are the ones who is behind them and take their lead. I am surrounded and raised by my mum and my sister and till date i am always a kid when i’m around them. It is surprising for me as well but it is also true that no matter how far we move in life there will always be a woman leading your way. I appreciate all the women who accept all the challenges coming their way and always prove themselves as the best.”

Well, we couldn’t agree more with both Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat. May the day brings peace and light and we wish everyone a happy Women’s day

