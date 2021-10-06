Advertisement

Bigg Boss 15 started less than a week ago and we are already seeing sparks fry in the house. While we recently saw Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal have a showdown in the BB15 house, the former – in an interview prior to entering the house, spoke about dealing with violence inside and more.

In this video interview, Jay got candid about his views on violence aka contestants getting to blows & kicks – and how he plans on dealing with the same. Read on to know all he had to say.

Advertisement

Prior to entering the Bigg Boss 15 house, when asked what’s the one thing he wouldn’t do there, Jay Bhanushali said, “One thing I would never do… being physical. But, agar kissi ne haath bhi lagaya…” Continuing further, the Dance India Dance host added, “Maine show ke interview mein, jab creator se meeting ho rahi thi, tabhi bhi maine kaha tha ki kissi ne mujhe dhakha bhi mara mai uss minute kuch nahi karunga, mai Bigg Boss ka wait karunga. Agar uske baad unhone yeh decide kiya ki isse do hafte ke liye nominate karoge, pure season ke liye nominate karenge, main ussi minute uthunga aur bande ke muh fod dunga”

Continuing further, Bigg Boss 15’s Jay Bhanushali added, “Baad mein mai Bigg Boss ko bolunga ki ‘Boss, mujhe bhi pure season ke liye nominate karo’. Because if people get physical on the show, it’s a big no from me. Mai kabhi nahi karunga kisi keliye, toh mein yeh cheez expect karta ki koi mere saath na kare.”

“Yeh mein show ko zyada interesting karne ke liye nahi keh raha, yeh reality hai. So agar koi soch raha hai ki bus kehne ke liye keh raha hai, ya ek episode interesting karne ke liye keh raha hai – nahi.” He concluded by saying, “Mera ek hi usool hai, agar aapne mujhe touch kiya mai aapka muh faad dunga.”

Check out Jay Bhanushali’s video interview here:

For more news, updates and exclusives about Bigg Boss 15 and the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sana Makbul Opens Up On Her Fallout With Rahul Vaidya, Calls His Behaviour ‘Kiddish & Petty’



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube