Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta entered Bigg Boss 15 house as a challenger along with Surbhi Chandna, Akanksha Puri and Vishal Singh during the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode.

She talks about her experience and reveals who according to her deserves to win the Ticket To Finale.

Munmun Dutta says that she is excited to enter the house only for a few hours as she is a great fan of Bigg Boss.

Munmun Dutta shared, “It was an amazing experience because I’m a big fan of the show. I’ve been watching the show for a long time and this is the only non-fiction show that I watch on television. A lot of people think that we are going in as contestants but we are actually going in only for a few hours and to challenge the already existing contestants and to shake them up a little bit. So it was really great and fun.”

She shares further about her favourite contestants and says: “Well every year we all have our favourites and mine has been Shamita, Nishant and Pratik this year. Shamita and Nishant are doing so well. I think Shamita played it so well and I really like watching her game. I like Karan and the others’ games as well and I believe everybody deserves to be there cause I think they are all doing well.”

“Even if someone wasn’t doing so well in the first week, now they have come into a great form and are charged up to win the ticket to finale. So, I want to see deserving candidates be there and I would be very happy to see my people, the contestants that I’m supporting be in the finale. I already know who got the ticket as I was there and it’s well deserved. Whoever did the task really well has won and I think only the deserving candidates should be there,” Munmun Dutta adds.

She says that the tasks they are performing were rather fake as it wasn’t really a task for the challengers and they were there to challenge the current contestants.

“The contestants thought that we had performed the tasks and we had received the ticket to finale. So, it was just to shake them up. It is very difficult to choose, because everyone has put in a lot of hard work and whoever won the task was well deserved,” reveals Munmun Dutta.

