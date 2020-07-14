Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss is India’s most entertaining show. From verbal abuse to quirky tasks to deep friendships, we have witnessed all human predicaments of emotion in the show. Here is a piece of news about the upcoming season that will surprise you all.

As per reports, the upcoming season of the controversial show will undergo a complete format change. The new format would be inspired by changes that have taken place in human lives due to COVID-19. Bigg Boss season 14 will be a Lockdown edition!

Yes, you have heard it right! Reports by TellyChakkar claim that unlike previous seasons of Bigg Boss, the contestants will be allowed to take mobile phones with them. They will be free to communicate with the outer world. Not just that, the contestants will be given electronic devices to record Vlogs and video messages for their loved ones.

If the report is true, this will certainly be the most interesting season of all time. Koimoi has earlier told you that Salman Khan has also raised his fees to 16 crores per week for season 14. The official list of contestants is not out yet but there are speculations that big celebrities like Jasmin Bhasin, Akanksha Puri, Sahil Khan, and Mansi Srivastava can be seen in this season. As soon as the final list comes, we would be the first one to tell you.

Bigg Boss season 14 can hit your television screen in October end. How excited are you for this season, do let us know!

