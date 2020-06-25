Bigg Boss 14: Akshay Kumar’s THIS Co-Star From His Debut Film To Be A Part Of Salman Khan’s Show?

Last season of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss was truly an entertaining one. In fact, it turned out to be one of the most successful seasons even in terms of television ratings. Following such a success, the expectations from Bigg Boss 14 are sky-high. Now, the buzz has just got stronger as the name of Akshay Kumar’s debut film actress is doing the rounds.

Yes, you read that right! Saugandh actress Shantipriya is said to be part of Bigg Boss 14. The film marked the debut of both Akshay Kumar and Shantipriya. Although the official confirmation is yet to come, the reports are strong enough. It will be interesting to see, how the contestants’ list unfolds!

Speaking of other probable contestants, names of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain fame Shubangi Atre, Hamari Bahu Silk fame Zaan Khan, Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend Akanksha Puri, Chahat Khanna and Sahil Khan too are doing the rounds.

Meanwhile, the last season of Bigg Boss was won by Sidharth Shukla. And with his stint inside the house, he garnered a huge fan base on social media.

He recently took to Instagram to share a picture and flaunted his well-chiselled physique.

“Things I need to do to be on social media…. but yes missing the gym,” Sidharth captioned the image, which currently has 337K likes on the photo-sharing website.

In March, Sidharth featured in the song “Bhula Dunga” along with Punjabi actress-singer Shehnaaz Gill.

Sung by Darshan Raval, the song’s video showcases the chemistry between Sidharth and Shehnaaz, who made a lot of headlines with their close bond in the “Bigg Boss 13” house.

