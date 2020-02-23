Bigg Boss 13’s Paras Chhabra Mocks Ex GF Akanksha Puri, Says “I Was Laughing At Her Video Interview Where….”

Bigg Boss 13 may have ended a while ago, but the buzz around the show has certainly not been down. While Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s relationship has been making a lot of noise, what created the most amount of buzz was Paras Chhabra’s growing closeness with Mahira Sharma and his ugly break up with GF Akanksha Puri.

While Paras accused Puri of spilling the tea on personal details of their relationship to the media, he has now gone a step further and mocked her. In his most recent interview, Paras Chhabra has gone all out in making it clear that he does not want anything to do with Akanksha anymore.

In fact, Paras has gone on record and said that he fails to understand how can Akanksha appear in heavy makeup and then cry about nursing a broken heart. Paras revealed that if Akanksha claimed that his closeness to girls in the Bigg Boss house was planned beforehand and she knew about it, her reaction should not be what it is right now.

Paras in a conversation with SpotboyE said, “If it was my strategy and she knew about it, then why has she reacted this way? If it was a planned thing to aisa reaction aana hi nahi chahiye tha. Aur jo cheez planned nahi thi usse planned dikhakar aap kya proof karna chah rahe ho? In fact, I was laughing at her video interview, where she is behaving all heartbroken due to our breakup and while doing that, she has heavy makeup on, how stupid was that looking!”

He also said that he will soon make sure to also cover up the tattoo on his hand that is Akanksha’s name. It may also be recalled that Akanksha had said that though she and Paras had planned to bank on his popularity among ladies in Bigg Boss, things took an unexpected turn after Paras became too close to Mahira Sharma.

While after this explosive comment from Paras, we wonder what Akanksha has to say.

