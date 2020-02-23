Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Day 3 Advance Booking: Geared Up For A Big Sunday!

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana-Jitendra Kumar’s take on homosexual marriage is enjoying a good ride at the ticket windows. After taking a start of 9.55 crores, the need of the hour was to stay at least on the same lines with critics’ reviews not truly working in its favour, but the film showed positive sign by recording a jump on its second day. Let’s find out SMZS‘s trending for a big Sunday.

Take a look at how Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is faring in advance bookings on day 3:

Mumbai

The film has jumped further on Sunday with 18-20% shows running to almost full occupancy in advance ticket sale. So far, so good!

Delhi-NCR

The region is keeping up with the momentum and has recorded a good growth compared to yesterday. As of now, around 38% of shows are filling fast.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru too is impressive with almost similar to Delhi and NCR region. Being a Sunday, the film is showing a promising trend in advance booking with 35-38% shows filling fast.

Hyderabad

The city of Nizams too is really good with 35-40% shows running full to almost full in advance ticket sale.

Pune, Kolkata and Chennai

Pune is decent but failing to show an expected growth compared to yesterday. As of now, 15% of shows are getting piled up at a quick pace.

Kolkata is just average with 5-8% shows filling fast.

Chennai is the best performing circuit with around 50% of shows are already running to almost full occupancy in advance booking.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!