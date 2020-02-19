Bigg Boss 13’s Madhurima Tuli On Hitting Vishal Aditya Singh With Frying Pan: “He Told Me Won’t Spit…”

Bigg Boss 13 has finally come to an end, but the contestants are opening up about all that went wrong inside the house. Be it Rashami Desai who’s opening up about her equation with Sidharth Shukla, or Paras Chhabra on her broken relationship with ex-girlfriend, Akanksha Puri – contestants are finally spilling the beans. Adding to the list, now Madhurima Tuli, too, is opening up about hitting Vishal Aditya Singh with a frying pan.

For the unversed, an ugly fight took place between both the exes, which led to a fuming Madhurima hit Vishal aggressively with a frying pan. This even led to the actress get thrown out of the Bigg Boss 13 house. Netizens including some famous celebrities too criticized her act on National Television.

Now, speaking about it all, Madhurima Tuli in a conversation with Bollywood Hungama defended her act as, “When I went on the show, I thought things will get better but he kept insulting me and when he threw water on my face, I did not have it in me to hold myself back and hence I hit him. People tell me that I was abusive, he was just as abusive. He kept telling me that he will not even spit on my face and he did not want to see me, which is sort of abuse. I have abused him maybe 3-4 times, but he repeatedly kept insulting me.”

Furthermore, she also spoke about entering the show for herself. While Madhurima mentioned how Vishal never wanted her to be a part of the show, she didn’t want to miss out on the great opportunity and thought things would eventually sort out.

What do you have to say about Madhurima Tuli’s latest statement? Share with us in the comment section.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!