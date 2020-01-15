Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla REJECTS Shehnaaz Gill’s Proposal: “I’m Too Old For You”

Bigg Boss 13 has been witnessing so many love angles now that fans have started feeling they’re watching MTV’s Splitsvilla or Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh. All thanks to Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s obsession along with Paras Chhabra’s growing closeness with Mahira Sharma. However, looks like the former duo is set for a split and the reason will leave you baffled.

In a recent episode, Sidharth Shukla told Shehnaaz Gill that they cannot be anything beyond friends outside the house as they both will be busy with their own careers. But the shocking part came in when he told her, “main tujhse bahut bada hoon.” He further alleged that it is just an infatuation because she has limited options in the house, and mocks her saying that there are celebs like Gautam Gulati and Kartik Aaryan waiting for her.

But contrary to his take, Shehnaaz Gill wants to continue the relationship outside the house and says they would talk every day despite all the busy schedules and hurdles. Clearly, the singer is deep in love with the actor, but the same doesn’t seem to be the case with Shukla.

Meanwhile, in an upcoming Bigg Boss Family week episode, Shehnaaz Gill’s father will be seen warning her against Sidharth Shukla and makes her swear that she’ll stay away from him. A recently released video showcases Shehnaaz Gill’s father making his entry into the house and warning the singer to maintain a distance from Sidharth Shukla.

From Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend Akanksha Puri to Rashami Desai’s beau Arhaan Khan and Mahira Sharma’s mother, the complete list of invitation sent to family members is going viral across the internet.

