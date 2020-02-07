Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla-Asim Riaz Lock Horns Again, Courtesy Paras Chhabra & Arti Singh

Bigg Boss 13 has witnessed a lot of change in dynamics and one of most talked about bond was that of former enemies turned friends Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra. While many accused the duo of using each other to only get ahead in the show, Shukla has finally shut all his critics by choosing to stand by Paras in the latest immunity task given to the contestants.

The immunity task for the last week of Bigg Boss 13 led to a fresh bout of violence erupting inside the house. While Asim Riaz declares to root for Arti Singh, Rashami Desai chooses to save Shehnaaz Gill, in a shocking turn of events Sidharth Shukla declares that he will save Paras Chhabra instead of Arti. While Asim Riaz tries his best to prove Arti against Shukla for not saving her, Sidharth says he does not care what Asim does or who he instigates against him.

Justifying his stand for Paras, Sidharth says that since Paras has saved him often he now wants to return the favour when it is the most crucial time in the game. However, what got everyone’s attention is a viral clip that has been circulating which can see Asim and Sidharth locking horns once again as Asim pounces on Sidharth Shukla and the duo gets involved into a very nasty battle.

The promo also shows Asim poking Sidharth to end by saying, “Abhi tu bhaunkega, chillaega. tu repay kar raha hai Paras ko. Jo bandi tere saath day one se hai usk liye kuch nahi.Isliye tera koi dost nahi banta hai. Tu dosti me dokha deta hai.”

Take a look at the promo here:

Well, only time will tell who are the contestants who will be saved in the last immunity task of Bigg Boss 13.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!