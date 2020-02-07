From Shah Rukh Khan’s Betaal To Noah Centineo’s To All The Boys – Upcoming Netflix Series To Binge On!

With the start of the year, we saw new episodes of some of our favourite Netflix series like Sex Education, You and Riverdale, amongst others. Now, joining to the list are some more exciting shows and films like To All The Boys, Altered Carbon, Narcos, Mrs. Serial Killer, Betaal and others.

From Narcos: Mexico Season 2 to Shah Rukh Khan’s Betaal – list of projects, which you can add to your watchlist:

* UNCUT GEMS

A crime thriller is about a jeweller in New York, who risks everything in hopes of staying afloat and alive. In a rare departure from comedy, Adam Sandler is seen as a debt-ridden gambling addict Howard Ratner. The movie, which is directed by brothers Josh and Benny Safdie, was in making for 10 years, and has been finally released on Netflix.

TO ALL THE BOYS: P.S. I STILL LOVE YOU

A sequel to Noah Centineo and Lana Condor’s hit “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”, the movie finds Lara Jean (Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Centineo) together as a couple. There’s a twist to their love story when John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher), a recipient of one of Lara Jean’s love letters, enters the plot and things get complicated. It is slated to release on February 12.

NARCOS: MEXICO: SEASON 2

Netflix’s crime drama “Narcos Mexico” is coming up with its second season, which will show Diego Luna running a divided empire. The second season will premiere on February 13, after more than a year after the release of “Narcos: Mexico”.

After three seasons in Colombia, the series changed locations for “Narcos: Mexico”, focusing on two new characters — Miguel and Kiki Camarena (Michael Pena). The season one concluded with Scoot McNairy’s unnamed DEA agent, making his way south of the border.

ALTERED CARBON: SEASON 2

Netflix’s sci-fi drama Altered Carbon will be back with second chapter after two years. The season will focus on the show’s new star Anthony Mackie as Takeshi Kovacs. It will chart the transformation of Takeshi (played by Joel Kinnaman in season one) into his Mackie-shaped skin.

The show is about Takeshi, who is the last surviving member of the Envoys, who were vanquished while trying to take down the new world order.

The official description on show read: “Haunted by his past and responsible for investigating a series of brutal murders, Kovacs is stunned to discover his new mission to solve the crime and his pursuit to find Quell are one and the same. With the help of his loyal AI Poe (Chris Conner), Kovacs must now partner with new allies to outwit his enemies and find the truth: Who is Quellcrist Falconer?”

OZARK: SEASON THREE

Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner will be back with the season three of “Ozark”, a thriller drama set in the dark and dangerous world of drug-money laundering.

The 10-episode third season of “Ozark” picks up six months after the events of Season 2. The casino is up and running, but Marty (Bateman) and Wendy (Linney) are fighting for control of the family’s destiny. It will go live in March.

TAJ MAHAL 1989

Actors Neeraj Kabi and Geetanjali Kulkarni along with Danish Hussain, Sheeba Chaddha will bring alive a story about love, friendship, politics and heartbreak, in the upcoming web series “Taj Mahal 1989”.

The Netflix series also stars Anud Singh Dhaka, Anshul Chauhan, Paras Priyadarshan, Shiri Sewani, Mihir Ahuja and Vasundhara Singh Rajput.

Releasing on February 14, “Taj Mahal 1989” encompasses the old-world charm of love and the complicated nature of relationships in smalltown India. It traces the lives of a Lucknow University professor couple, their students, a long-lost friend, his lover, and a schoolgirl in love with an older boy.

Mrs. Serial Killer

There will be thrills and chills with Jacqueline Fernandez’s “Mrs. Serial Killer”, directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by his filmmaker wife Farah Khan. The Netflix thriller is about a wife, whose husband has been framed and imprisoned for serial murders. She needs to perform a murder exactly like the serial killer, to prove that her husband is innocent. It also stars Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina. It is slated to release later this year.

GUILTY

“Guilty” reunites Kiara Advani with filmmaker Karan Johar after “Lust Stories”. The film, produced by Karan and directed by Ruchi Narain, explores the versions of truth that emerge when a small town girl accuses the college heartthrob of rape.

* BOMBAY BEGUMS

“Bombay Begums”, created, written and directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, follows the journey of five women in contemporary urban India, who wrestle with desire, ethics, personal crises and vulnerabilities to own their ambition. Shrivastava feels “Bombay Begums” is an attempt to tell a story about the lives of urban Indian women with honesty.

BETAAL

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s zombie drama “Betaal” is about a 200-year-old British Indian Army officer and his battalion of zombie soldiers pitted against the Indian police.

Patrick Graham, who previously directed “Ghoul”, is on board to write, direct and be the showrunner of the Netflix project, with Nikhil Mahajan also directing, and Suhani Kanwar sharing writing duties.

