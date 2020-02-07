Bigg Boss 13: Kashmera Shah SLAMS Sidharth Shukla’s Supporter Vikas Gupta: “He Plays A Very Dirty Game, Dhokha..”

Bigg Boss 13: Recently, a special connection week saw friends and family members of various contestants appearing on the show. Amongst others were Vikas Gupta who came to support Sidharth Shukla and Kashmera Shah who landed support for her sister-in-law, Arti Singh. The two even locked horns inside the house, and the latter is opening up all about it.

In a recent interview, Kashmera Shah in length spoke about Arti Singh, why she would link her up with Sidharth Shukla and the famous fight with Vikas Gupta. She even slammed Gupta of playing an ugly fight, and alleged that he could stab anyone for the game.

In a conversation with Times Of India, Kashmera said, “I gave a tough fight to Vikas Gupta and I am happy about it. Vikas plays a very dirty game, I play a smart game. When I enter to play a game, I openly tell people, I keep my loyalty intact. If I say that these people are mine, I will never cheat with them. But with Vikas, things look very uncertain or doubtful. Uska game dekh ke lagta hai woh dhokha de sakta hai apne he logon. That’s when I can’t trust him. It’s a difference between playing a smart game and dirty game. Vikas was very over confident and that’s why he lost me.”

Furthermore, about the task she clarified her though process as, “Woh baat alag hai I never wanted Vikas on my side after a point because he was dictating things to me which I did not like. He wanted me to follow his mindset, but Mr Gupta that’s not Kashmera Shah. So I told him very clearly you be your boss, I will play my game. I got those people on my side who were always against Arti like Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Vishal Aditya Singh. Also, I felt Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla didn’t require immunity as they already had Elite membership so I wanted to give Arti, Vishal, Rashami a fighting chance.”

