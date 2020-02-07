Kiara Advani To Join John Abraham & Aditya Roy Kapur For Ek Villain 2?

Kiara Advani has become one of the most bankable names in the industry. The filmmakers’ favorite star has been a part two back to back successful film recently. And now Kiara has bagged yet another big project alongside John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur. The buzz is that Kiara has been roped in for the lead role in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2.

According to reports in Filmfare, Kiara has been approached to play the female lead in the Ek Villain sequel which has Aditya and John in the lead roles. The makers are yet to confirm this news but if it actually materializes then seeing Kiara with John and Aditya will be definitely a treat.

Earlier, a source had revealed to Mumbai Mirror, “Both John and Adi had heard Mohit’s idea a while ago and were excited to come onboard as the premise is something both haven’t explored before. The final narration took place recently, following which the two actors signed the film.”

“Music will be a USP in Part 2 as well. Bhushan Kumar and Mohit are selecting the songs for the album, which will be locked soon,” the source added. This development makes sure that the film is steadily moving towards its filming and with Mohit Suri and Aditya Roy Kapur’s Malang finally hitting the theatres, we think the updates about Ek Villain 2 will be shared soon.

As for Kiara, apart from this film, she will be a part of Indoo Ki Jawani and Shershah. She has Laxxmi Bomb opposite Akshay Kumar and is also a part of Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

