Bigg Boss 13 Show Launch: 'If A Kaand Happens, I've To Step In, As This Is A Family Show', Says Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 13 Launch: Colors TV’s reality show Bigg Boss is one of the most-watched and anticipated shows on Indian Television. The show is hosted by Bollywood’s superstar Salman Khan, which makes it much more special. Every year, we get to see different celebrities along with the commoners contestants. But this time, there will be only celebrities participating in the show.

Today, the launch of Bigg Boss Season 13 took place and it was graced by the host Salman Khan. The event was held at DN Nagar metro yard which was quite unique.

During the event, Salman grand entry is what stole the show. He came from the metro and the audiences welcomed him with SWAG. He spoke about the hard work that goes off-camera to make the show interesting for the viewers. He also spoke about how Bigg Boss is a family show and can be seen with senior citizens and kids and when any contestant crosses their line, Salman steps in to control the situation. He said, “No matter how much we plan but contestants come with their own planning and strategies!” He further added, “Usually the first two weeks are slow as people get to know each other and the game begins from the third week.” He also specified how this season is going to be and said that contestants will have to be on their toes because they only have a month after that, there will be only twists and turns in the show.

This time, the show will go on for a month only which is happening for the very first time. The show will go on air on September 29. Salman will be seen during the Weekend Ka Vaar to take the case of the participants.

