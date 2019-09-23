Madhuri Dixit In This Red Gown Will Surely Make Your Heart Go ‘Dhak Dhak’

Bollywood’s original Dhak Dhak girl, Madhuri Dixit Nene has stayed true to her image and gave a run to the younger actresses at the recently concluded IIFA awards in Mumbai. Madhuri turned up dazzling in a blood-red Tanieya Khanuja creation.

The outfit was eplum style mermaid gown with a short train and a broad deep red belt cinching her waist. But what nailed the look for us was the asymmetrical neckline which accentuated broad well-defined shoulders.

The Beta actress choose to keep her jewelry minimal and completed her look with diamond-studded over loops and an elegant half ring. Madhuri very smartly choose to let her dress do all the talking and her make up too was a bare minimal with copper finished eyes, filled eyebrows and a loose ponytail with a few hair strands falling over her face.

However, it was Madhuri’s bold red lipstick that was the highlight of her look for the evening. The actress pulled off the outfit with such great class and elegance that not many actresses of her age would!

Check out the actresses look below:







While we are all floored by Madhuri’s look do let us know what you think about it!

