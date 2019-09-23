PHOTO: Suhana Khan Looks Radiant & Stylish As She Strikes A Pose With Her Girl Gang!

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is currently pursuing film studies in the New York University in the New York City. She is one of the most popular star kids on the block that we have. Even before making her Bollywood debut, she is already an Internet sensation.

Everyone wants to know the whereabouts of her and we really don’t blame it on the people. Even we are interested in knowing what she does.

Recently, after a picture of hers went viral on the Internet, another picture of hers with her girl gang is doing the rounds now. In the picture, she can be seen striking a lovely pose with her girl gang and she looks radiant as she is sun kissed. Check out the amazing pictures here:

In another picture, she can be seen taking a mirror selfie with her girlies. Check out here:

We are sure that Suhana is having the best time of her life!

It is also being said that Suhana will make her Bollywood soon. According to a report in The Times of India, she has started watching her father’s Shah Rukh’s films. The report said, “Suhana is busy watching all Shah Rukh Khan films in a theatre, which is situated inside Mannat. Right from SRK’s debut film to all his recent work, Suhana has been observing all her father’s work, in order to learn the craft of acting.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!