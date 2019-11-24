Bigg Boss 13 SHOCKING REVELATION: Salman Khan Agrees Creative Team Designing The Fights

Salman Khan on this Saturday’s Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar was evidently very annoyed by the contestants and the show. Sidharth Shukla & Asim Riaz have been repeatedly doing physical violence but this time they’re exclusively picked by Salman himself.

This wasn’t it, in the flow, Salman Khan agreed that creative team designs the fights in the show to gain more TRP. It wasn’t unknown till now but no one has officially confirmed this & especially Salman himself. This weekend, he began the episode by saying that the last week was the worst week in the history of Bigg Boss.

He also said that contestants have gone too far this time to create chaos & he’s simply annoyed by it. He said, “This is the format of the Bigg Boss show. If you don’t fight, the creative team will make you fight. But this time the creative team is not making you fight. You are doing it on your own.”

He also added, “Hurl abuses to each other’s mothers and sisters… Call each other names. This would affect me earlier, but this doesn’t bother me any longer. This is your life, destroy your life if you want…You are not 15-16-year-old kids. You are not in school and I am not here to act as your principal. Is this a remand home? Not really”, he added.

This time many of the contestants have done physical violence and are still in the show, to which Salman was surprised and added “I don’t know about Colors TV and Endemol. I’ve been a part of this show for so many seasons but never before has it happened that a contestant pushing other contestants has stayed in the house.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!