Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan To Come Up With An Exciting Twist In The 4th Week?

It’s been just two days that Bigg Boss 13 aired and fights have already started happening in the house. Last night Asim Riaz and Paras Chabbra got into a fight. Well, that’s how Bigg Boss’ house it. Salman Khan has yet again returned as a host to the tenth season and new ‘Malkin’ Ameesha Patel is watching all the contestants very closely in this season and personally evaluating the tasks. Going by the latest reports, a big twists await the Bigg Boss house.

A source close to Pinkvilla revealed the makers have strategised the tasks in this season and said, “Post which new members will be introduced inside. The makers have startegised the tasks in a way that the contestants who aren’t entertaining enough will be eliminated soon so as to keep the mystery factor on. Naamkarann fame Viraf Patel, Rahil Azam and Anuj Saxena will apparently enter the show post the first finale. This season is all about connecting the people and well, it is going to be exciting.”

The following people are the contestants for this season Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Mahira Sharma, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Siddharth Dey, Arti Singh, Koena Mitra, Dalljiet Kaur, Shefali Bagga, Paras Chhabra, Shehnaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Abu Malik. The show airs at 10:30 PM on weekdays and 9 PM on the weekends.

