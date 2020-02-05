Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai’s Family Sends Legal Notice To Arhaan Khan? Here’s What Went Wrong

Rashami Desai has been creating a lot of noise ever since she entered Bigg Boss 13, that too not just for the show but reasons that are really personal. The beauty was in love with former contestant Arhaan Khan and the duo was all set to take their relationship to the next stage until Salman Khan revealed that Khan was already married with a kid.

There also have been rumours that Arhaan for a long time had been living on Rashami Desai’s money, and even has possession of her house. Latest reports suggested that his mother, as well as other family members, are also currently staying at the house, but a legal notice now has been sent by the Dil Se Dil Tak actress’ family.

In a recent ‘Somvaar Ka Vaar’ episode, Devoleena Bhattacharjee was seen revealing it all to Rashami Desai saying a legal notice has been sent to Arhaan Khan’s mother and sister. Furthermore, as per another report, Devoleena said that a legal notice has also been sent by the society members ever since the information of Arhaan Khan’s family members living at her residence went on-air.

Meanwhile, the actress during a press conference has clarified that she has nothing to do with Arhaan Khan anymore, and she doesn’t see a future with him.

On the other hand, Arhaan has come forward and claimed that the actress knew it all about his married life.

In a recent interview to Bombay Times, Arhaan said: “Rashami knew about my marriage before she entered the house. She didn’t know about the child, though. I would have told her at the right time.”

He also said that he’s been projected as a villain on the show.

“I have been projected as a villain and it’s humiliating. I am sure that her actions or silence could be a result of circumstances and situations inside the house. I feel a lot of things pertaining to our relationship, which put me in the dock, could have been averted had Rashami spoken up,” Arhaan Khan added.

